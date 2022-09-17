Pierce County’s quick start keys win over Charlton County

Speedy Gonzales wasn’t as quick to start as Blackshear Pierce County, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Folkston Charlton County 48-13 in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 16.
The first quarter gave Blackshear Pierce County a 20-6 lead over Folkston Charlton County.
Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.
Blackshear Pierce County pulled to a 34-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Bears got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC’s high school sports coverage.