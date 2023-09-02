Cartersville shuts out Acworth Allatoona

Cartersville’s defense throttled Acworth Allatoona, resulting in a 37-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Cartersville darted in front of Acworth Allatoona 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hurricanes fought to a 35-0 halftime margin at the Buccaneers’ expense.

Cartersville pulled to a 37-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Cartersville faced off against Canton Cherokee and Acworth Allatoona took on Dallas North Paulding on Aug. 18 at Acworth Allatoona High School.

