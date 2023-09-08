Augusta Glenn Hills carves slim margin over Augusta Josey

Augusta Glenn Hills topped Augusta Josey 12-8 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 7.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and second quarters, as neither squad scored.

Augusta Glenn Hills darted in front of Augusta Josey 12-6 going into the final quarter.

The Spartans enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Eagles’ 2-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Augusta Josey and Augusta Glenn Hills squared off on Sept. 8, 2022 at Augusta Glenn Hills High School.

