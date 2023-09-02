Ellijay Gilmer overwhelms Chatsworth Murray County

It was a tough night for Chatsworth Murray County which was overmatched by Ellijay Gilmer in this 35-7 verdict.

Ellijay Gilmer pulled in front of Chatsworth Murray County 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bobcats opened a colossal 35-0 gap over the Indians at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Bobcats enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Indians’ 7-0 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Ellijay Gilmer and Chatsworth Murray County squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Ellijay Gilmer High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Chatsworth Murray County faced off against Dalton Coahulla Creek and Ellijay Gilmer took on Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on Aug. 18 at Ellijay Gilmer High School.

