Hamilton Harris County overwhelms Columbus Shaw

Hamilton Harris County controlled the action to earn an impressive 28-7 win against Columbus Shaw in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Tough to find an edge early, Hamilton Harris County and Columbus Shaw fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Tigers registered a 13-7 advantage at intermission over the Raiders.

Hamilton Harris County moved to a 20-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Hamilton Harris County faced off against LaGrange Troup County.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.