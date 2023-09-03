White Cass crushes Riverdale Drew

Sports
By Sports Bot
35 minutes ago
It was a tough night for Riverdale Drew which was overmatched by White Cass in this 50-7 verdict.

Recently on Aug. 25, White Cass squared off with Rockmart in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

