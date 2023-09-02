Decatur Southwest Dekalb comes up short in matchup with Decatur

Decatur handed Decatur Southwest Dekalb a tough 27-12 loss in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters.

Decatur jumped over Decatur Southwest Dekalb 7-6 heading to the final quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 20-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Decatur Southwest Dekalb and Decatur played in a 50-27 game on Sept. 1, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Decatur faced off against Flowery Branch and Decatur Southwest Dekalb took on South Atlanta on Aug. 18 at Decatur Southwest Dekalb High School.

