Lyons Toombs County stonewalls Soperton Treutlen

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Soperton Treutlen as it was blanked 43-0 by Lyons Toombs County in a Georgia high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Lyons Toombs County a 22-0 lead over Soperton Treutlen.
The Bulldogs fought to a 29-0 halftime margin at the Vikings’ expense.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.
The Bulldogs put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Vikings 14-0 in the last stanza.
