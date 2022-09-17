Dalton finds its way to knock off Marietta Lassiter

Dalton saw a challenge as an opportunity, rallying from a deficit to outlast Marietta Lassiter 28-3 for a Georgia high school football victory on September 16.
Marietta Lassiter started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Dalton at the end of the first quarter.
The Catamounts kept a 14-3 halftime margin at the Trojans’ expense.
Dalton stormed to a 28-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
