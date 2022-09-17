Barnesville Lamar County chalks up convincing victory over Jackson

Barnesville Lamar County stomped on Jackson 42-16 for a Georgia high school football victory on September 16.
Barnesville Lamar County drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Jackson after the first quarter.
Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Barnesville Lamar County and Jackson were both scoreless.
The Trojans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 21-16 advantage in the frame.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.