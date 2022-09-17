Complete command: Manchester dominates Buena Vista Marion County in convincing showing

Manchester gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Buena Vista Marion County 54-3 in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 16.
Manchester steamrolled in front of Buena Vista Marion County 21-3 to begin the second quarter.
The Blue Devils’ offense breathed fire in front for a 48-3 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.
Manchester jumped to a 54-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
