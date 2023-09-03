Boys Football Roundup – September 02, 2023

By Sports Bot
35 minutes ago
Matthews Butler escapes close call with Fairburn Langston Hughes

Matthews Butler posted a narrow 30-27 win over Fairburn Langston Hughes at Fairburn Langston Hughes on Sept. 2 in Georgia football action.

Recently on Aug. 25, Fairburn Langston Hughes squared off with Powder Springs McEachern in a football game.

Rabun Gap posts win at Atlanta Mays’ expense

Rabun Gap collected a solid win over Atlanta Mays in a 16-6 verdict during this Georgia football game.

The Eagles fought to a 9-6 intermission margin at the Raiders’ expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Eagles held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 19, Atlanta Mays faced off against Atlanta Douglass and Rabun Gap took on Canton Sequoyah on Aug. 25 at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School.

White Cass crushes Riverdale Drew

It was a tough night for Riverdale Drew which was overmatched by White Cass in this 50-7 verdict.

Recently on Aug. 25, White Cass squared off with Rockmart in a football game.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology.

