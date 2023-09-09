Boys Football Roundup – September 08, 2023

Damascus Southwest Georgia claims victory against Albany Deerfield-Windsor

Damascus Southwest Georgia pushed past Albany Deerfield-Windsor for a 42-27 win on Sept. 8 in Georgia football.

Last season, Albany Deerfield-Windsor and Damascus Southwest Georgia faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Damascus Southwest Georgia Academy.

Alma Bacon County prevails over Pearson Atkinson County

Alma Bacon County left no doubt on Friday, controlling Pearson Atkinson County from start to finish for a 35-3 victory at Pearson Atkinson County High on Sept. 8 in Georgia football action.

Alma Bacon County darted in front of Pearson Atkinson County 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Raiders opened a small 14-3 gap over the Rebels at halftime.

Alma Bacon County charged to a 21-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Red Raiders held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Alma Bacon County and Pearson Atkinson County squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Alma Bacon County High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Alma Bacon County squared off with Sylvania Screven County in a football game.

Athens crushes Johns Creek Mt. Pisgah Christian

Athens’ powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Johns Creek Mt. Pisgah Christian 59-13 for a Georgia high school football victory at Johns Creek Mt. Pisgah Christian on Sept. 8.

Athens opened with a 24-0 advantage over Johns Creek Mt. Pisgah Christian through the first quarter.

The Spartans opened a colossal 52-6 gap over the Patriots at halftime.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Athens and Johns Creek Mt Pisgah Christian squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Johns Creek Mount Pisgah Christian.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Johns Creek Mt Pisgah Christian faced off against Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian and Athens took on Mobile Christian on Aug. 25 at Mobile Christian High School.

Atlanta B.E.S.T claims tight victory against Marietta Walker

Atlanta B.E.S.T finally found a way to top Marietta Walker 24-15 in Georgia high school football on Sept. 8.

Recently on Aug. 25, Marietta Walker squared off with Gainesville Riverside Military in a football game.

Atlanta Douglass shuts out Stone Mountain

A suffocating defense helped Atlanta Douglass handle Stone Mountain 68-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 31, Atlanta Douglass faced off against Lithonia Miller Grove and Stone Mountain took on Stone Mountain Redan on Aug. 25 at Stone Mountain Redan High School.

Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal tacks win on Atlanta Washington

Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal handled Atlanta Washington 37-12 in an impressive showing for a Georgia high school football victory at Atlanta Washington High on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Atlanta Washington faced off against Atlanta Douglass and Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal took on Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter on Aug. 25 at Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal.

Atlanta Marist records thin win against Atlanta Woodward Academy

Atlanta Marist finally found a way to top Atlanta Woodward Academy 17-10 on Sept. 8 in Georgia football.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 7-7 deadlock.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

Atlanta Marist got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-3 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Atlanta Woodward Academy faced off against Chattanooga McCallie.

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate allows no points against Forest Park

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate’s defense throttled Forest Park, resulting in a 34-0 shutout in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 8.

The last time Forest Park and KIPP Atlanta Collegiate played in a 27-6 game on Sept. 8, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 31, Forest Park squared off with Atlanta Lakeside in a football game.

North Atlanta rides to cruise-control win over Woodstock River Ridge

North Atlanta recorded a big victory over Woodstock River Ridge 52-18 in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 8.

North Atlanta opened with a 17-8 advantage over Woodstock River Ridge through the first quarter.

The Warriors registered a 31-8 advantage at halftime over the Knights.

North Atlanta pulled to a 38-11 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Woodstock River Ridge faced off against Marietta Pope and North Atlanta took on Atlanta Drew Charter on Aug. 26 at North Atlanta High School.

Bainbridge outlasts Thomasville

Bainbridge handed Thomasville a tough 46-28 loss at Thomasville High on Sept. 8 in Georgia football action.

The Bulldogs had a 28-19 edge on the Bearcats at the beginning of the third quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

A 27-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Bearcats’ defeat of the Bulldogs.

The last time Bainbridge and Thomasville played in a 31-7 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Thomasville faced off against Thomasville Thomas County and Bainbridge took on Douglas Coffee on Aug. 25 at Douglas Coffee High School.

Barnesville Lamar County holds off Manchester

Barnesville Lamar County topped Manchester 17-14 in a tough tilt at Manchester High on Sept. 8 in Georgia football action.

Barnesville Lamar County opened with a 7-0 advantage over Manchester through the first quarter.

The Trojans registered a 17-6 advantage at halftime over the Blue Devils.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Trojans chalked up this decision in spite of the Blue Devils’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Barnesville Lamar County and Manchester squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Barnesville Lamar County High School.

In recent action on Aug. 31, Manchester faced off against Columbus and Barnesville Lamar County took on Thomaston Upson-Lee on Aug. 25 at Barnesville Lamar County High School.

Bethlehem Christian tops Martinez Augusta Christian

Bethlehem Christian raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 42-9 win over Martinez Augusta Christian in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 8.

The last time Bethlehem Christian and Martinez Augusta Christian played in a 28-13 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Martinez Augusta Christian faced off against Statesboro Bulloch and Bethlehem Christian took on McDonough Creekside on Aug. 25 at McDonough Creekside Christian Academy.

Blackshear Pierce County scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Hinesville Liberty County

An early dose of momentum helped Blackshear Pierce County to a 49-6 runaway past Hinesville Liberty County on Sept. 8 in Georgia football action.

The last time Blackshear Pierce County and Hinesville Liberty County played in a 47-6 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Hinesville Liberty County faced off against Hinesville Bradwell Institute and Blackshear Pierce County took on Hazlehurst Jeff Davis on Aug. 25 at Blackshear Pierce County High School.

Blairsville Union County dominates Rome Armuchee in convincing showing

Blairsville Union County rolled past Rome Armuchee for a comfortable 50-3 victory for a Georgia high school football victory at Blairsville Union County High on Sept. 8.

Last season, Blairsville Union County and Rome Armuchee faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Rome Armuchee High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Rome Armuchee faced off against Chickamauga Gordon Lee.

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian delivers statement win over Monroe Area

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian rolled past Monroe Area for a comfortable 45-17 victory on Sept. 8 in Georgia football action.

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian moved in front of Monroe Area 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wolverines opened a giant 31-3 gap over the Purple Hurricanes at halftime.

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian steamrolled to a 38-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Purple Hurricanes enjoyed a 14-7 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

The last time Bogart Prince Avenue Christian and Monroe Area played in a 29-20 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Monroe Area faced off against Athens Cedar Shoals and Bogart Prince Avenue Christian took on Nashville Christian on Aug. 25 at Nashville Christian School.

Bowdon’s speedy start jolts Macon Georgia Tattnall Square

A swift early pace pushed Bowdon past Macon Georgia Tattnall Square Friday 40-13 during this Georgia football game on Sept. 8.

Bowdon moved in front of Macon Georgia Tattnall Square 20-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Devils’ offense steamrolled in front for a 40-7 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Red Devils maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Bowdon faced off against Carrollton Central.

Cairo routs Tallahassee Godby

Cairo raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 51-20 win over Tallahassee Godby in a Florida high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Cairo thundered in front of Tallahassee Godby 17-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cougars showed their spirit while rallying to within 23-7 at the intermission.

Cairo pulled to a 51-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Syrupmakers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Cougars’ 6-0 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Cairo and Tallahassee Godby faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Cairo High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cairo faced off against Albany Monroe.

Calhoun denies Cedartown’s challenge

Calhoun knocked off Cedartown 35-21 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Tough to find an edge early, Calhoun and Cedartown fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Yellow Jackets and the Bulldogs were both scoreless.

Calhoun jumped ahead over Cedartown when the final quarter began 28-14.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cedartown and Calhoun faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Calhoun High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cedartown faced off against Hogansville Callaway and Calhoun took on Atlanta Carver on Aug. 25 at Atlanta Carver Early College High School.

Calhoun Sonoraville darts past Lafayette with early burst

An early dose of momentum helped Calhoun Sonoraville to a 41-14 runaway past Lafayette for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Calhoun Sonoraville opened with a 14-0 advantage over Lafayette through the first quarter.

The Phoenix fought to a 28-14 intermission margin at the Ramblers’ expense.

Calhoun Sonoraville jumped to a 35-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Phoenix held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Calhoun Sonoraville and Lafayette faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Lafayette High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Calhoun Sonoraville faced off against Rome Darlington and Lafayette took on Trion on Aug. 25 at Trion High School.

Canton Creekview pockets slim win over Cumming North Forsyth

Canton Creekview topped Cumming North Forsyth 24-21 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Canton Creekview opened with a 10-7 advantage over Cumming North Forsyth through the first quarter.

The Grizzlies’ offense darted in front for a 17-14 lead over the Raiders at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Canton Creekview and Cumming North Forsyth squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Canton Creekview High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cumming North Forsyth faced off against Cumming Forsyth Central and Canton Creekview took on Powder Springs Hillgrove on Aug. 25 at Canton Creekview High School.

Canton Sequoyah squeezes past Canton Cherokee

Canton Sequoyah topped Canton Cherokee 14-13 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Warriors moved ahead by earning a 10-7 advantage over the Chiefs at the end of the second quarter.

Canton Cherokee enjoyed a 13-7 lead over Canton Sequoyah to start the fourth quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Chiefs, as they climbed out of a hole with a 14-13 scoring margin.

Last season, Canton Sequoyah and Canton Cherokee faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Canton Cherokee High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Canton Sequoyah faced off against Rabun Gap and Canton Cherokee took on Woodstock Etowah on Aug. 25 at Canton Cherokee High School.

Carrollton allows no points against Villa Rica

Defense dominated as Carrollton pitched a 50-0 shutout of Villa Rica for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Carrollton thundered in front of Villa Rica 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans’ offense thundered in front for a 36-0 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Carrollton pulled to a 43-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Carrollton and Villa Rica played in a 52-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Carrollton faced off against Douglasville South Paulding and Villa Rica took on Dacula Hebron Christian on Aug. 25 at Villa Rica High School.

Carrollton Central sets early tone to dominate Peachtree City Mcintosh

An early dose of momentum helped Carrollton Central to a 40-21 runaway past Peachtree City Mcintosh in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The last time Carrollton Central and Peachtree City Mcintosh played in a 61-40 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Peachtree City Mcintosh faced off against Hampton and Carrollton Central took on Bowdon on Aug. 25 at Carrollton Central High School.

Carrollton Mt. Zion delivers statement win over Newnan Heritage

Carrollton Mt. Zion dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-14 win over Newnan Heritage in Georgia high school football on Sept. 8.

Carrollton Mt. Zion moved in front of Newnan Heritage 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles opened a lopsided 21-0 gap over the Hawks at the intermission.

Newnan Heritage responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 28-14.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Newnan Heritage faced off against La Fayette Chambers and Carrollton Mt Zion took on Greenville on Aug. 25 at Greenville High School.

Cartersville dominates Decatur Columbia

Cartersville earned a convincing 31-6 win over Decatur Columbia in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Cartersville darted in front of Decatur Columbia 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hurricanes fought to a 24-6 halftime margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Hurricanes got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Cartersville and Decatur Columbia played in a 42-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cartersville faced off against Jonesboro and Decatur Columbia took on Stockbridge Woodland on Aug. 25 at Stockbridge Woodland High School.

Cartersville Woodland holds off Lindale Pepperell

Cartersville Woodland topped Lindale Pepperell 35-28 in a tough tilt on Sept. 8 in Georgia football action.

Lindale Pepperell showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-0 advantage over Cartersville Woodland as the first quarter ended.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Dragons controlled the pace, taking a 20-7 lead into intermission.

Lindale Pepperell jumped a tight margin over Cartersville Woodland as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Dragons had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Wildcats won the session and the game with a 21-8 performance.

Last season, Lindale Pepperell and Cartersville Woodland squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Cartersville Woodland High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cartersville Woodland faced off against Rome Coosa and Lindale Pepperell took on Rome Model on Aug. 25 at Lindale Pepperell High School.

Central Daniel takes advantage of early margin to defeat Hartwell Hart County

Central Daniel rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 52-21 win over Hartwell Hart County for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Central Daniel darted in front of Hartwell Hart County 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Bulldogs fought to 28-21.

Central Daniel pulled to a 52-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Central Daniel and Hartwell Hart County faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Central Daniel High School.

The Chattanooga Boyd Buchanan defense stifles Kennesaw North Cobb Christian

A suffocating defense helped Chattanooga Boyd Buchanan handle Kennesaw North Cobb Christian 35-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Chattanooga Boyd Buchanan a 13-0 lead over Kennesaw North Cobb Christian.

The Buccaneers’ offense steamrolled in front for a 27-0 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Chattanooga Boyd Buchanan roared to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Kennesaw North Cobb Christian faced off against Rossville Ridgeland.

Claxton dominates Garden City Groves in convincing showing

Claxton rolled past Garden City Groves for a comfortable 35-6 victory on Sept. 8 in Georgia football.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Garden City Groves faced off against Nahunta Brantley County and Claxton took on Hilton Head Island on Aug. 25 at Hilton Head Island High School.

Copperhill Copper Basin denies Jonesboro New Faith Christian’s challenge

Copperhill Copper Basin notched a win against Jonesboro New Faith Christian 39-22 during this Tennessee football game on Sept. 8.

Copperhill Copper Basin moved in front of Jonesboro New Faith Christian 12-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Cougars registered a 26-16 advantage at intermission over the Titans.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Cougars held on with a 13-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Covington Eastside shuts out Covington Alcovy

Defense dominated as Covington Eastside pitched a 31-0 shutout of Covington Alcovy on Sept. 8 in Georgia football.

Covington Eastside moved in front of Covington Alcovy 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 31-0 intermission margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

Recently on Aug. 25, Covington Alcovy squared off with Covington Newton in a football game.

Cumming West Forsyth overpowers Milton Cambridge in thorough fashion

Cumming West Forsyth dismissed Milton Cambridge by a 42-17 count on Sept. 8 in Georgia football action.

Cumming West Forsyth darted in front of Milton Cambridge 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Bears showed some mettle by fighting back to a 28-17 intermission margin.

Cumming West Forsyth steamrolled to a 42-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cumming West Forsyth and Milton Cambridge squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Cumming West Forsyth High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Milton Cambridge faced off against Alpharetta Denmark and Cumming West Forsyth took on Marietta on Aug. 25 at Marietta High School.

The Cuthbert Randolph Clay defense stifles Zebulon Pike County

Defense dominated as Cuthbert Randolph Clay pitched a 14-0 shutout of Zebulon Pike County on Sept. 8 in Georgia football.

Last season, Zebulon Pike County and Cuthbert Randolph Clay squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Cuthbert Randolph Clay High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Zebulon Pike County faced off against Monticello Jasper County and Cuthbert Randolph Clay took on Albany Dougherty on Aug. 25 at Cuthbert Randolph Clay High School.

Dacula overcomes deficit and Tucker

Dacula fought back from a slow start and rolled to 36-22 win over Tucker in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Dacula faced off against Gray Jones County.

Dahlonega Lumpkin County shuts out Temple

Defense dominated as Dahlonega Lumpkin County pitched a 35-0 shutout of Temple in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Dahlonega Lumpkin County a 14-0 lead over Temple.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Indians and the Tigers were both scoreless.

Dahlonega Lumpkin County thundered to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Dahlonega Lumpkin County and Temple faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Dahlonega Lumpkin County High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Temple faced off against Dalton Christian Heritage.

Dallas East Paulding darts by Dallas Paulding County

Dallas East Paulding dominated from start to finish in an imposing 44-7 win over Dallas Paulding County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Dallas East Paulding faced off against Dallas North Paulding and Dallas Paulding County took on Marietta Sprayberry on Aug. 25 at Dallas Paulding County High School.

Dalton slips past Rockmart

Dalton finally found a way to top Rockmart 21-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The start wasn’t the problem for Rockmart, as it began with a 14-0 edge over Dalton through the end of the first quarter.

The Yellowjackets moved a slim margin over the Catamounts as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Dalton and Rockmart locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Catamounts held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Rockmart faced off against White Cass.

Danielsville Madison County outlasts Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff in overtime classic

Danielsville Madison County took full advantage of overtime to defeat Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff 27-26 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Danielsville Madison County opened with a 14-13 advantage over Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff through the first quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Danielsville Madison County and Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff locked in a 20-20 stalemate.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

Danielsville Madison County held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

Last season, Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff and Danielsville Madison County faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Danielsville Madison County High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff faced off against Adairsville and Danielsville Madison County took on Elberton Elbert County on Aug. 25 at Elberton Elbert County High School.

Dexter West Laurens slips past Vidalia

Dexter West Laurens posted a narrow 24-21 win over Vidalia in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The Raiders and the Indians were deadlocked at 14-14 heading to the third quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Raiders held on with a 10-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Vidalia and Dexter West Laurens played in a 28-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Vidalia faced off against Savannah Beach and Dexter West Laurens took on Eastman Dodge County on Aug. 25 at Dexter West Laurens High School.

Douglas Coffee survives for narrow win over Jacksonville Bolles

Douglas Coffee finally found a way to top Jacksonville Bolles 17-9 in Georgia high school football on Sept. 8.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Bulldogs with a 6-0 lead over the Trojans heading into the second quarter.

Douglas Coffee broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-6 lead over Jacksonville Bolles.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 17-9.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Douglas Coffee faced off against Bainbridge.

Douglasville Chapel Hill shuts out Austell South Cobb

A suffocating defense helped Douglasville Chapel Hill handle Austell South Cobb 21-0 at Douglasville Chapel Hill High on Sept. 8 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Douglasville Chapel Hill a 7-0 lead over Austell South Cobb.

The Panthers registered a 14-0 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Douglasville Chapel Hill roared to a 21-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Douglasville Chapel Hill and Austell South Cobb squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Austell South Cobb High School.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Douglasville Chapel Hill faced off against South Atlanta and Austell South Cobb took on Mableton Pebblebrook on Aug. 25 at Austell South Cobb High School.

Duluth outlasts Chamblee Charter

Duluth collected a solid win over Chamblee Charter in a 27-12 verdict in Georgia high school football on Sept. 8.

Duluth opened with a 10-6 advantage over Chamblee Charter through the first quarter.

The Wildcats opened a small 17-9 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-3 edge.

Last season, Duluth and Chamblee Charter squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Duluth High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Chamblee Charter faced off against Decatur Towers and Duluth took on Jefferson Jackson County on Aug. 25 at Duluth High School.

Ellaville Schley County records thin win against Cochran Bleckley County

Ellaville Schley County topped Cochran Bleckley County 48-42 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cochran Bleckley County faced off against Rochelle Wilcox County.

Ellenwood Cedar Grove rallies to rock Suwanee Collins Hill

Ellenwood Cedar Grove rallied over Suwanee Collins Hill for an inspiring 37-26 victory at Ellenwood Cedar Grove High on Sept. 8 in Georgia football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Suwanee Collins Hill, as it began with a 5-0 edge over Ellenwood Cedar Grove through the end of the first quarter.

The Saints’ offense moved in front for a 10-8 lead over the Screaming Eagles at the intermission.

Ellenwood Cedar Grove jumped to a 24-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Saints got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-7 edge.

Last season, Ellenwood Cedar Grove and Suwanee Collins Hill squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Suwanee Collins Hill High School.

Ellijay Gilmer scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Ringgold

Ellijay Gilmer controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 31-7 victory over Ringgold in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 8.

Ellijay Gilmer opened with a 14-0 advantage over Ringgold through the first quarter.

The Bobcats fought to a 17-0 halftime margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Ellijay Gilmer roared to a 31-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Ringgold and Ellijay Gilmer squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Ringgold High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Ellijay Gilmer faced off against Blue Ridge Fannin County.

Evans Lakeside escapes close call with Evans Greenbrier

Evans Lakeside posted a narrow 14-10 win over Evans Greenbrier in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Recently on Aug. 25, Evans Greenbrier squared off with Grovetown in a football game.

Forsyth Mary Persons tops Tallapoosa Haralson County

Forsyth Mary Persons recorded a big victory over Tallapoosa Haralson County 35-14 during this Georgia football game on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Forsyth Mary Persons a 14-0 lead over Tallapoosa Haralson County.

The Bulldogs fought to a 21-7 intermission margin at the Rebels’ expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Forsyth Mary Persons and Tallapoosa Haralson County squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Tallapoosa Haralson County High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Tallapoosa Haralson County squared off with Bremen in a football game.

Gainesville rallies to rock Athens Clarke Central

Athens Clarke Central cut in front to start, but Gainesville answered the challenge to collect a 24-7 victory in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 8.

Athens Clarke Central started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Gainesville at the end of the first quarter.

The Red Elephants kept a 14-7 intermission margin at the Gladiators’ expense.

Gainesville darted to a 17-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Red Elephants held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Gainesville and Athens Clarke Central played in a 43-20 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Athens Clarke Central faced off against Watkinsville Oconee County and Gainesville took on Lawrenceville Mountain View on Aug. 25 at Lawrenceville Mountain View High School.

Gainesville East Hall escapes Gainesville Chestatee in thin win

Gainesville East Hall topped Gainesville Chestatee 14-10 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Vikings’ offense darted in front for a 7-3 lead over the War Eagles at halftime.

Gainesville East Hall darted to a 14-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The War Eagles narrowed the gap 7-0 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Gainesville North Hall scores early, pulls away from Loganville Walnut Grove

A swift early pace pushed Gainesville North Hall past Loganville Walnut Grove Friday 28-6 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Gainesville North Hall jumped in front of Loganville Walnut Grove 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Gainesville North Hall charged to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Loganville Walnut Grove and Gainesville North Hall played in a 38-20 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Graniteville Midland Valley pockets slim win over Harlem

Graniteville Midland Valley posted a narrow 42-35 win over Harlem for a South Carolina high school football victory at Graniteville Midland Valley High on Sept. 8.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Graniteville Midland Valley and Harlem settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Mustangs fought to a 21-14 halftime margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Graniteville Midland Valley darted to a 28-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Mustangs chalked up this decision in spite of the Bulldogs’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Harlem and Graniteville Midland Valley squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Harlem High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Harlem squared off with Sparta Hancock Central in a football game.

Gray Jones County dominates Fort Valley Peach County

Gray Jones County raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 48-21 win over Fort Valley Peach County during this Georgia football game on Sept. 8.

Gray Jones County opened with a 27-0 advantage over Fort Valley Peach County through the first quarter.

The Trojans tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 28-7 at the intermission.

Gray Jones County steamrolled to a 48-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Greyhounds enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Trojans’ 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Fort Valley Peach County and Gray Jones County squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Fort Valley Peach County High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Gray Jones County faced off against Dacula and Fort Valley Peach County took on Warner Robins Northside on Aug. 25 at Warner Robins Northside High School.

Greensboro Greene County darts by Irwinton Wilkinson County

Greensboro Greene County scored early and often to roll over Irwinton Wilkinson County 41-6 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Recently on Aug. 25, Greensboro Greene County squared off with Madison Morgan County in a football game.

Hahira Valwood allows no points against Valdosta Georgia Christian

Hahira Valwood’s defense throttled Valdosta Georgia Christian, resulting in a 54-0 shutout during this Georgia football game on Sept. 8.

Last season, Hahira Valwood and Valdosta Georgia Christian faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Hahira Valwood School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Hahira Valwood faced off against Savannah St. Andrew’s.

Hamilton Harris County survives for narrow win over Macon Howard

Hamilton Harris County topped Macon Howard 27-19 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Hamilton Harris County darted in front of Macon Howard 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers’ offense jumped in front for a 20-0 lead over the Huskies at halftime.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Macon Howard made it 20-6.

The Tigers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Huskies’ 13-7 advantage in the final quarter.

Hampton denies Stockbridge Woodland’s challenge

Hampton eventually beat Stockbridge Woodland 17-6 in Georgia high school football on Sept. 8.

Hampton jumped in front of Stockbridge Woodland 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hornets fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Wolfpack’s expense.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Stockbridge Woodland fought to within 14-6.

The Hornets held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Stockbridge Woodland faced off against Decatur Columbia and Hampton took on Peachtree City Mcintosh on Aug. 25 at Hampton High School.

Hawkinsville outlasts Buena Vista Marion County to earn OT victory

Hawkinsville topped Buena Vista Marion County in a 41-40 overtime thriller in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Hawkinsville a 13-6 lead over Buena Vista Marion County.

Both teams needed to regroup after dueling to a 20-20 standoff at the end of the second quarter.

Buena Vista Marion County jumped a slim margin over Hawkinsville as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Red Devils and the Eagles locked in a 34-34 stalemate.

Hawkinsville got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Buena Vista Marion County faced off against Americus Southland.

Hazlehurst Jeff Davis allows no points against Metter

A suffocating defense helped Hazlehurst Jeff Davis handle Metter 2-0 during this Georgia football game on Sept. 8.

Both teams were shutout in the first, second and third quarters.

The Yellowjackets held on with a 2-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Metter and Hazlehurst Jeff Davis faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Metter High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Hazlehurst Jeff Davis faced off against Blackshear Pierce County and Metter took on Twin City Emanuel County Institute on Aug. 25 at Metter High School.

Hephzibah thwarts Reidsville Tattnall County’s quest

Hephzibah handed Reidsville Tattnall County a tough 26-13 loss in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Last season, Reidsville Tattnall County and Hephzibah faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Reidsville Tattnall County High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Hephzibah faced off against Augusta Lucy C Laney and Reidsville Tattnall County took on Ludowici Long County on Aug. 25 at Reidsville Tattnall County High School.

Hogansville Callaway takes down Franklin Heard County

Hogansville Callaway dominated from start to finish in an imposing 38-6 win over Franklin Heard County during this Georgia football game on Sept. 8.

The Cavaliers opened a mammoth 24-0 gap over the Braves at halftime.

Hogansville Callaway roared to a 38-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Defense ruled the first and fourth quarters as the Cavaliers and the Braves were both scoreless.

Last season, Hogansville Callaway and Franklin Heard County squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Hogansville Callaway High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Hogansville Callaway faced off against Cedartown.

Homer Banks County tops Carnesville Franklin County

Homer Banks County grabbed a 34-16 victory at the expense of Carnesville Franklin County for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Homer Banks County a 7-0 lead over Carnesville Franklin County.

The Lions stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 14-10.

Homer Banks County jumped to a 21-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Leopards held on with a 13-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Homer Banks County and Carnesville Franklin County faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Carnesville Franklin County High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Homer Banks County faced off against Lexington Oglethorpe and Carnesville Franklin County took on Pickens on Aug. 25 at Carnesville Franklin County High School.

Homerville Clinch County escapes close call with Adel Cook

Homerville Clinch County finally found a way to top Adel Cook 35-27 for a Georgia high school football victory at Homerville Clinch County High on Sept. 8.

Last season, Adel Cook and Homerville Clinch County faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Adel Cook High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Homerville Clinch County faced off against Montezuma Macon County.

Jackson denies McDonough Union Grove’s challenge

Jackson grabbed a 38-20 victory at the expense of McDonough Union Grove on Sept. 8 in Georgia football action.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Jackson faced off against Hampton Lovejoy and McDonough Union Grove took on Fayetteville Whitewater on Aug. 25 at Fayetteville Whitewater High School.

Jefferson rides to cruise-control win over Watkinsville Oconee County

Jefferson rolled past Watkinsville Oconee County for a comfortable 44-7 victory during this Georgia football game on Sept. 8.

Jefferson jumped in front of Watkinsville Oconee County 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Dragons fought to a 30-0 intermission margin at the Warriors’ expense.

Jefferson roared to a 44-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Watkinsville Oconee County and Jefferson squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Watkinsville Oconee County High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Jefferson faced off against Piedmont Wren and Watkinsville Oconee County took on Athens Clarke Central on Aug. 25 at Athens Clarke Central High School.

Kennesaw Harrison escapes close call with Alpharetta Denmark

Kennesaw Harrison posted a narrow 21-13 win over Alpharetta Denmark on Sept. 8 in Georgia football.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Hoyas fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Danes’ expense.

Alpharetta Denmark trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 14-10.

The Hoyas held on with a 7-3 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Alpharetta Denmark and Kennesaw Harrison squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Alpharetta Denmark High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Kennesaw Harrison faced off against Cumming South Forsyth and Alpharetta Denmark took on Milton Cambridge on Aug. 25 at Milton Cambridge High School.

Marietta takes the lead, but can’t maintain it in falling to Kennesaw North Cobb

Kennesaw North Cobb fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 32-22 win over Marietta in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The start wasn’t the problem for Marietta, as it began with a 10-6 edge over Kennesaw North Cobb through the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors’ offense moved in front for an 18-10 lead over the Blue Devils at halftime.

Kennesaw North Cobb roared to a 32-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Blue Devils’ 12-0 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Kennesaw North Cobb and Marietta squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Kennesaw North Cobb High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Marietta squared off with Cumming West Forsyth in a football game.

Kingsland Camden County overpowers Bloomingdale New Hampstead in thorough fashion

It was a tough night for Bloomingdale New Hampstead which was overmatched by Kingsland Camden County in this 51-7 verdict.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Kingsland Camden County faced off against Brunswick and Bloomingdale New Hampstead took on Savannah Windsor Forest on Aug. 25 at Bloomingdale New Hampstead High School.

LaGrange dominates Thomaston Upson-Lee in convincing showing

LaGrange raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 42-7 win over Thomaston Upson-Lee for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 8.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with LaGrange and Thomaston Upson-Lee settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Grangers opened a tight 21-7 gap over the Knights at the intermission.

LaGrange thundered to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time LaGrange and Thomaston Upson-Lee played in a 42-14 game on Sept. 8, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 25, Thomaston Upson-Lee squared off with Barnesville Lamar County in a football game.

Lakeland Lanier County claims victory against Nashville Berrien

Lakeland Lanier County knocked off Nashville Berrien 24-7 on Sept. 8 in Georgia football.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Lakeland Lanier County and Nashville Berrien settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Bulldogs held on with a 17-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Nashville Berrien and Lakeland Lanier County played in a 14-10 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Lawrenceville Mountain View bests Jefferson Jackson County

Lawrenceville Mountain View earned a convincing 56-14 win over Jefferson Jackson County in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 8.

Tough to find an edge early, Lawrenceville Mountain View and Jefferson Jackson County fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Bears registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Lawrenceville Mountain View steamrolled to a 42-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bears held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Lawrenceville Mountain View and Jefferson Jackson County faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Jefferson Jackson County High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Lawrenceville Mountain View faced off against Gainesville and Jefferson Jackson County took on Duluth on Aug. 25 at Duluth High School.

Lexington Oglethorpe narrowly defeats Greensboro Lake Oconee

Lexington Oglethorpe notched a win against Greensboro Lake Oconee 20-7 at Greensboro Lake Oconee Academy on Sept. 8 in Georgia football action.

Lexington Oglethorpe opened with a 7-0 advantage over Greensboro Lake Oconee through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Lexington Oglethorpe and Greensboro Lake Oconee locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

The Patriots got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

Last season, Lexington Oglethorpe and Greensboro Lake Oconee faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Lexington Oglethorpe High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Greensboro Lake Oconee faced off against Hiawassee Towns County and Lexington Oglethorpe took on Homer Banks County on Aug. 25 at Lexington Oglethorpe High School.

Super start fuels Lilburn Parkview’s victory over Suwanee North Gwinnett

Lilburn Parkview broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Suwanee North Gwinnett 35-32 during this Georgia football game on Sept. 8.

Lilburn Parkview darted in front of Suwanee North Gwinnett 14-3 to begin the second quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Bulldogs fought to 21-12.

Suwanee North Gwinnett showed its spirit while rallying to within 28-25 in the third quarter.

The Panthers and the Bulldogs each scored in the final quarter.

The last time Lilburn Parkview and Suwanee North Gwinnett played in a 48-21 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Suwanee North Gwinnett faced off against Lawrenceville Archer.

Lilburn Providence Christian scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Gainesville Riverside Military

Lilburn Providence Christian controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 51-13 victory over Gainesville Riverside Military in Georgia high school football on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Lilburn Providence Christian a 28-6 lead over Gainesville Riverside Military.

The Storm fought to a 51-6 intermission margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Gainesville Riverside Military drew within 51-13 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Lilburn Providence Christian and Gainesville Riverside Military played in a 52-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 25, Gainesville Riverside Military squared off with Marietta Walker in a football game.

Locust Grove Strong Rock Christian allows no points against Athens Christian

A suffocating defense helped Locust Grove Strong Rock Christian handle Athens Christian 62-0 on Sept. 8 in Georgia football action.

Recently on Aug. 25, Athens Christian squared off with Gainesville Lakeview in a football game.

Loganville’s speedy start jolts Winder Apalachee

Loganville left no doubt in recording a 49-31 win over Winder Apalachee in Georgia high school football on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Loganville a 21-7 lead over Winder Apalachee.

The Red Devils registered a 28-14 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Winder Apalachee showed some mettle by fighting back to a 28-24 count in the third quarter.

The Red Devils held on with a 21-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Loganville and Winder Apalachee faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Winder Apalachee High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Loganville faced off against Lawrenceville Discovery and Winder Apalachee took on Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett on Aug. 25 at Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett High School.

Lyles East Hickman pockets slim win over Warner Robins Houston County

Lyles East Hickman finally found a way to top Warner Robins Houston County 28-21 in Georgia high school football on Sept. 8.

Lyons Toombs County allows no points against Louisville Jefferson County

Defense dominated as Lyons Toombs County pitched a 44-0 shutout of Louisville Jefferson County during this Georgia football game on Sept. 8.

Lyons Toombs County opened with a 27-0 advantage over Louisville Jefferson County through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 37-0 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.

Lyons Toombs County steamrolled to a 44-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Louisville Jefferson County and Lyons Toombs County played in a 22-20 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Lyons Toombs County faced off against Alamo Wheeler County and Louisville Jefferson County took on Thomson on Aug. 25 at Louisville Jefferson County High School.

Macon Central Fellowship Christian edges past Roberta Crawford County in tough test

Macon Central Fellowship Christian posted a narrow 31-29 win over Roberta Crawford County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Macon Central Fellowship Christian darted in front of Roberta Crawford County 15-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Lancers opened a meager 18-14 gap over the Eagles at the intermission.

Roberta Crawford County bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 31-29.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 25, Roberta Crawford County squared off with Butler Taylor County in a football game.

Macon Northeast slips past Columbus Carver

Macon Northeast topped Columbus Carver 25-18 in a tough tilt during this Georgia football game on Sept. 8.

Macon Northeast opened with a 7-6 advantage over Columbus Carver through the first quarter.

The Raiders opened a slim 25-18 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Macon Northeast and Columbus Carver squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Macon Northeast High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Columbus Carver faced off against Columbus Spencer.

Macon Stratford tops Thomasville Brookwood School

Macon Stratford knocked off Thomasville Brookwood School 45-26 on Sept. 8 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Macon Stratford and Thomasville Brookwood School squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Thomasville Brookwood School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Thomasville Brookwood School faced off against Wewahitchka.

Macon The Academy for Classical Education shuts out Columbus Jordan Voc

Macon The Academy for Classical Education’s defense throttled Columbus Jordan Voc, resulting in a 54-0 shutout for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Last season, Macon The Academy for Classical Education and Columbus Jordan Voc faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Columbus Jordan Vocational High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Macon The Academy for Classical Education faced off against Milledgeville Georgia Military.

Macon Westside overcomes Macon Rutland

Macon Westside collected a solid win over Macon Rutland in a 49-32 verdict in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 8.

Recently on Aug. 25, Macon Westside squared off with Macon Southwest in a football game.

Madison County collects victory over Fitzgerald

Madison County pushed past Fitzgerald for a 30-16 win for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Last season, Fitzgerald and Madison County faced off on Sept. 10, 2022 at Madison County High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Fitzgerald faced off against Ashburn Turner County.

Madison Morgan County thwarts Dacula Hebron Christian’s quest

Madison Morgan County knocked off Dacula Hebron Christian 26-14 for a Georgia high school football victory at Madison Morgan County High on Sept. 8.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Madison Morgan County and Dacula Hebron Christian settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Bulldogs fought to a 13-7 intermission margin at the Lions’ expense.

Madison Morgan County darted to a 26-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Dacula Hebron Christian and Madison Morgan County played in a 35-28 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Madison Morgan County faced off against Greensboro Greene County and Dacula Hebron Christian took on Villa Rica on Aug. 25 at Villa Rica High School.

Marietta Kell scores early, pulls away from Marietta Sprayberry

A swift early pace pushed Marietta Kell past Marietta Sprayberry Friday 40-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Marietta Kell a 20-0 lead over Marietta Sprayberry.

Marietta Kell thundered to a 40-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Longhorns and the Yellow Jackets were both scoreless.

The last time Marietta Kell and Marietta Sprayberry played in a 40-35 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Marietta Kell faced off against Acworth Allatoona and Marietta Sprayberry took on Dallas Paulding County on Aug. 25 at Dallas Paulding County High School.

Marietta Walton’s speedy start jolts Marietta Pope

Marietta Walton controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 67-7 victory over Marietta Pope for a Georgia high school football victory at Marietta Pope High on Sept. 8.

Marietta Walton opened with a 30-0 advantage over Marietta Pope through the first quarter.

The Raiders fought to a 60-7 intermission margin at the Greyhounds’ expense.

Marietta Walton breathed fire to a 67-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Marietta Walton and Marietta Pope squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Marietta Walton High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Marietta Pope faced off against Woodstock River Ridge and Marietta Walton took on Snellville Brookwood on Aug. 25 at Marietta Walton High School.

Martinez Augusta Prep pockets slim win over Monticello Piedmont

Martinez Augusta Prep topped Monticello Piedmont 16-14 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The scoreboard blinked an 8-8 tie, as the two teams turned toward the third quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Cavaliers held on with an 8-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Martinez Augusta Prep and Monticello Piedmont faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Monticello Piedmont Academy.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Monticello Piedmont faced off against Dawson Terrell.

McRae Telfair County secures a win over Colquitt Miller County

McRae Telfair County eventually beat Colquitt Miller County 28-14 on Sept. 8 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave McRae Telfair County a 28-14 lead over Colquitt Miller County.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, McRae Telfair County and Colquitt Miller County squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Colquitt Miller County High School.

Millen Jenkins County overwhelms Augusta Cross Creek

Millen Jenkins County controlled the action to earn an impressive 39-14 win against Augusta Cross Creek at Millen Jenkins County High on Sept. 8 in Georgia football action.

The last time Millen Jenkins County and Augusta Cross Creek played in a 34-6 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Millen Jenkins County faced off against Wrightsville Johnson County.

Mt. Airy Habersham Central holds off Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett

Mt. Airy Habersham Central posted a narrow 17-10 win over Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett in Georgia high school football on Sept. 8.

Last season, Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett and Mt Airy Habersham Central squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Mt Airy Habersham Central High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett faced off against Winder Apalachee and Mt Airy Habersham Central took on Cleveland White County on Aug. 25 at Cleveland White County High School.

Newnan allows no points against Columbus Hardaway

Defense dominated as Newnan pitched a 21-0 shutout of Columbus Hardaway for a Georgia high school football victory at Newnan High on Sept. 8.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and second quarters.

Newnan jumped to a 14-0 bulge over Columbus Hardaway as the final quarter began.

The Cougars got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 31, Columbus Hardaway faced off against Columbus Northside.

Newnan Northgate prevails over Griffin

Newnan Northgate raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 34-3 win over Griffin on Sept. 8 in Georgia football action.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Vikings fought to a 24-3 halftime margin at the Bears’ expense.

Newnan Northgate roared to a 31-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

The last time Newnan Northgate and Griffin played in a 33-28 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Griffin faced off against Kathleen Veterans and Newnan Northgate took on Fayetteville Starrs Mill on Aug. 25 at Fayetteville Starrs Mill High School.

Norcross edges past Lawrenceville Archer in tough test

Norcross posted a narrow 25-21 win over Lawrenceville Archer on Sept. 8 in Georgia football.

Last season, Norcross and Lawrenceville Archer faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Norcross High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Lawrenceville Archer faced off against Suwanee North Gwinnett and Norcross took on Hoschton Mill Creek on Aug. 25 at Hoschton Mill Creek High School.

Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian posts win at Decatur’s expense

Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian eventually beat Decatur 31-17 for a Georgia high school football victory at Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian High on Sept. 8.

The last time Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian and Decatur played in a 36-9 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian faced off against Atlanta Lovett and Decatur took on Peachtree Corners Wesleyan on Aug. 25 at Decatur High School.

Norman Park Colquitt County sprints past Leesburg Lee County

Norman Park Colquitt County grabbed a 37-20 victory at the expense of Leesburg Lee County for a Georgia high school football victory at Norman Park Colquitt County High on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Norman Park Colquitt County a 7-0 lead over Leesburg Lee County.

The Packers opened a close 24-14 gap over the Trojans at the intermission.

Norman Park Colquitt County breathed fire to a 30-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Packers held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Norman Park Colquitt County and Leesburg Lee County played in a 48-27 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Norman Park Colquitt County faced off against Stockbridge and Leesburg Lee County took on Atlanta Hapeville Charter on Aug. 25 at Leesburg Lee County High School.

Ocilla Irwin County overcomes deficit to defeat Ashburn Turner County

Ocilla Irwin County rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Ashburn Turner County 48-36 for a Georgia high school football victory at Ocilla Irwin County High on Sept. 8.

Ashburn Turner County started on steady ground by forging a 22-12 lead over Ocilla Irwin County at the end of the first quarter.

Neither squad could claim an advantage as the scoreboard showed a 28-28 standstill heading to the third quarter.

Ocilla Irwin County jumped in front of Ashburn Turner County 42-28 to begin the final quarter.

The Indians chalked up this decision in spite of the Rebels’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Ocilla Irwin County and Ashburn Turner County faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Ashburn Turner County High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Ocilla Irwin County faced off against Vienna Dooly County and Ashburn Turner County took on Fitzgerald on Aug. 25 at Ashburn Turner County High School.

Peachtree Corners Wesleyan denies Mableton Whitefield’s challenge

Peachtree Corners Wesleyan handed Mableton Whitefield a tough 34-15 loss in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 8.

Last season, Mableton Whitefield and Peachtree Corners Wesleyan faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Mableton Whitefield Academy.

Recently on Aug. 25, Peachtree Corners Wesleyan squared off with Decatur in a football game.

Perry edges past Kathleen Veterans in tough test

Perry topped Kathleen Veterans 49-41 in a tough tilt on Sept. 8 in Georgia football action.

Perry opened with a 21-13 advantage over Kathleen Veterans through the first quarter.

The Warhawks showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 28-27.

Perry moved to a 35-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers and the Warhawks each scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Perry and Kathleen Veterans squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Perry High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Kathleen Veterans faced off against Griffin and Perry took on Warner Robins Hou County on Aug. 25 at Perry High School.

Powder Springs Hillgrove tops Acworth Allatoona

Powder Springs Hillgrove grabbed a 24-7 victory at the expense of Acworth Allatoona in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Hawks fought to a 14-7 intermission margin at the Buccaneers’ expense.

Powder Springs Hillgrove moved to a 17-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hawks held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Acworth Allatoona and Powder Springs Hillgrove faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Acworth Allatoona High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Powder Springs Hillgrove faced off against Canton Creekview and Acworth Allatoona took on Marietta Kell on Aug. 25 at Acworth Allatoona High School.

Quitman Brooks County sets early tone to dominate Camilla Mitchell County

Quitman Brooks County controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 49-14 victory over Camilla Mitchell County at Quitman Brooks County High on Sept. 8 in Georgia football action.

Quitman Brooks County opened with a 14-0 advantage over Camilla Mitchell County through the first quarter.

The Trojans registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.

Quitman Brooks County pulled to a 35-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 14-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Quitman Brooks County and Camilla Mitchell County faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Camilla Mitchell County High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Quitman Brooks County faced off against Jesup Wayne County and Camilla Mitchell County took on Sylvester Worth County on Aug. 25 at Sylvester Worth County High School.

Rabun Gap defeats Arden Christ School

Rabun Gap scored early and often to roll over Arden Christ School 42-21 for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 8.

The last time Rabun Gap and Arden Christ School played in a 21-14 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 25, Rabun Gap squared off with Canton Sequoyah in a football game.

Ringgold Heritage overwhelms Rossville Ridgeland

Ringgold Heritage rolled past Rossville Ridgeland for a comfortable 28-7 victory in Georgia high school football on Sept. 8.

Tough to find an edge early, Ringgold Heritage and Rossville Ridgeland fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Generals registered a 14-7 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Ringgold Heritage thundered to a 28-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Ringgold Heritage and Rossville Ridgeland squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Ringgold Heritage High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Rossville Ridgeland faced off against Kennesaw North Cobb Christian and Ringgold Heritage took on Lithonia Arabia Mountain on Aug. 25 at Ringgold Heritage High School.

Riverdale Drew shuts out Riverdale

Riverdale Drew’s defense throttled Riverdale, resulting in a 33-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 31, Riverdale faced off against Jonesboro Mundy’s Mill.

Rochelle Wilcox County defeats Pelham

Rochelle Wilcox County’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Pelham 43-21 in Georgia high school football on Sept. 8.

Last season, Pelham and Rochelle Wilcox County faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Pelham High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Rochelle Wilcox County faced off against Cochran Bleckley County and Pelham took on Cusseta Chattahoochee County on Aug. 25 at Pelham High School.

Rome overwhelms Mableton Pebblebrook

Rome handled Mableton Pebblebrook 48-7 in an impressive showing in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Rome opened with a 14-0 advantage over Mableton Pebblebrook through the first quarter.

The Wolves fought to a 35-0 halftime margin at the Falcons’ expense.

Rome jumped to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 48-7.

Last season, Rome and Mableton Pebblebrook squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Rome High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Rome faced off against Lithonia and Mableton Pebblebrook took on Austell South Cobb on Aug. 25 at Austell South Cobb High School.

Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic pockets slim win over Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic

Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic finally found a way to top Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic 16-14 on Sept. 8 in Georgia football.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first, second and third quarters.

The Titans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-14 edge.

Last season, Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic and Atlanta St Pius X Catholic squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Atlanta St Pius X Catholic faced off against Flowery Branch and Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic took on McDonough Eagles Landing Christian on Aug. 25 at McDonough Eagles Landing Christian Academy.

Savannah Benedictine Military slips past Waycross Ware County

Savannah Benedictine Military finally found a way to top Waycross Ware County 31-24 during this Georgia football game on Sept. 8.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.

The Cadets’ offense jumped in front for a 17-14 lead over the Gators at the intermission.

Savannah Benedictine Military darted to a 31-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Gators outpointed the Cadets 3-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Waycross Ware County and Savannah Benedictine Military squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Waycross Ware County High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Savannah Benedictine Military faced off against Charlotte Chambers and Waycross Ware County took on Richmond Hill on Aug. 25 at Richmond Hill High School.

Savannah Calvary Day takes down Charlotte Christian

Savannah Calvary Day dismissed Charlotte Christian by a 41-10 count for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Savannah Johnson holds off Nahunta Brantley County

Savannah Johnson posted a narrow 18-12 win over Nahunta Brantley County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Last season, Savannah Johnson and Nahunta Brantley County faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Savannah Johnson High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Nahunta Brantley County faced off against Garden City Groves.

Savannah Memorial Day pushes over Ridgeland John Paul II Catholic

Savannah Memorial Day knocked off Ridgeland John Paul II Catholic 28-14 in a South Carolina high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Recently on Aug. 25, Ridgeland John Paul II Catholic squared off with Savannah Bethesda in a football game.

The Savannah St. Andrew’s defense stifles Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Prep

A suffocating defense helped Savannah St. Andrew’s handle Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Prep 44-0 in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 8.

Last season, Savannah St. Andrew’s and Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Prep squared off on Sept. 8, 2022 at Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Preparatory School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Savannah St. Andrew’s squared off with Hahira Valwood in a football game.

Sharpsburg East Coweta overcomes Tyrone Sandy Creek

Sharpsburg East Coweta eventually beat Tyrone Sandy Creek 31-14 during this Georgia football game on Sept. 8.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Indians opened a massive 21-0 gap over the Patriots at halftime.

Tyrone Sandy Creek bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 24-14.

The Indians held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 25, Tyrone Sandy Creek squared off with Greenwood in a football game.

Snellville Shiloh edges past Buford Seckinger in tough test

Snellville Shiloh posted a narrow 30-24 win over Buford Seckinger in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Buford Seckinger faced off against Gainesville East Forsyth.

Stone Mountain Stephenson narrowly defeats Atlanta Carver

Stone Mountain Stephenson collected a solid win over Atlanta Carver in a 29-14 verdict at Stone Mountain Stephenson High on Sept. 8 in Georgia football action.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Stone Mountain Stephenson faced off against Riverdale and Atlanta Carver took on Calhoun on Aug. 25 at Atlanta Carver Early College High School.

The Suwanee Peachtree Ridge defense stifles Winder-Barrow

Suwanee Peachtree Ridge’s defense throttled Winder-Barrow, resulting in a 46-0 shutout on Sept. 8 in Georgia football.

The first quarter gave Suwanee Peachtree Ridge a 7-0 lead over Winder-Barrow.

The Lions opened a lopsided 26-0 gap over the Bulldoggs at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Suwanee Peachtree Ridge and Winder-Barrow were both scoreless.

The Lions held on with a 20-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Suwanee Peachtree Ridge and Winder-Barrow squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Suwanee Peachtree Ridge High School.

In recent action on Aug. 31, Winder-Barrow faced off against Conyers Salem and Suwanee Peachtree Ridge took on Buford Lanier on Aug. 25 at Suwanee Peachtree Ridge High School.

Swainsboro pockets slim win over Eastman Dodge County

Swainsboro finally found a way to top Eastman Dodge County 11-7 in Georgia high school football on Sept. 8.

The Tigers’ offense darted in front for a 3-0 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-7 edge.

The last time Swainsboro and Eastman Dodge County played in a 35-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Eastman Dodge County faced off against Dexter West Laurens and Swainsboro took on Sandersville Washington County on Aug. 25 at Swainsboro High School.

Sylvania Screven County slips past Portal

Sylvania Screven County posted a narrow 22-21 win over Portal on Sept. 8 in Georgia football action.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Sylvania Screven County faced off against Alma Bacon County and Portal took on Jeffersonville Twiggs County on Aug. 25 at Portal High School.

The Toccoa Stephens County defense stifles Dawsonville Dawson County

Toccoa Stephens County’s defense throttled Dawsonville Dawson County, resulting in a 35-0 shutout on Sept. 8 in Georgia football.

The Indians’ offense breathed fire in front for a 21-0 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

Toccoa Stephens County steamrolled to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Toccoa Stephens County and Dawsonville Dawson County faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Dawsonville Dawson County High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Toccoa Stephens County faced off against Tiger Rabun County and Dawsonville Dawson County took on Suwanee Lambert on Aug. 25 at Dawsonville Dawson County High School.

Trion tacks win on Calhoun Gordon Central

It was a tough night for Calhoun Gordon Central which was overmatched by Trion in this 65-6 verdict.

The first quarter gave Trion a 28-6 lead over Calhoun Gordon Central.

The Bulldogs registered a 45-6 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Trion steamrolled to a 52-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

The last time Trion and Calhoun Gordon Central played in a 57-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Calhoun Gordon Central faced off against Dalton Southeast Whitfield County and Trion took on Lafayette on Aug. 25 at Trion High School.

Tunnel Hill Northwest escapes close call with Chatsworth North Murray

Tunnel Hill Northwest finally found a way to top Chatsworth North Murray 38-35 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Recently on Aug. 25, Tunnel Hill Northwest squared off with Dalton Coahulla Creek in a football game.

Twin City Emanuel County Institute exhales after close call with Dublin

Twin City Emanuel County Institute posted a narrow 10-7 win over Dublin at Twin City Emanuel County Institute on Sept. 8 in Georgia football action.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Twin City Emanuel County Institute faced off against Metter.

Valdosta darts past Warner Robins with early burst

A swift early pace pushed Valdosta past Warner Robins Friday 45-12 for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Valdosta opened with a 14-0 advantage over Warner Robins through the first quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense darted in front for a 17-3 lead over the Demons at halftime.

Valdosta charged to a 31-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-3 edge.

Last season, Valdosta and Warner Robins squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Warner Robins High School.

Warner Robins Houston County delivers statement win over Locust Grove

Warner Robins Houston County’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Locust Grove 56-12 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Waynesboro Burke County denies Evans’ challenge

Waynesboro Burke County notched a win against Evans 29-14 on Sept. 8 in Georgia football action.

Tough to find an edge early, Waynesboro Burke County and Evans fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Bears and the Knights were both scoreless.

Waynesboro Burke County moved ahead of Evans 22-7 as the fourth quarter started.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Waynesboro Burke County and Evans squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Waynesboro Burke County High School.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Waynesboro Burke County faced off against Springfield Effingham County.

Woodstock posts win at Marietta Lassiter’s expense

Woodstock notched a win against Marietta Lassiter 20-10 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Woodstock opened with a 7-0 advantage over Marietta Lassiter through the first quarter.

The Wolverines registered a 10-0 advantage at intermission over the Trojans.

Marietta Lassiter stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 10-3.

The Wolverines held on with a 10-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Marietta Lassiter and Woodstock played in a 64-14 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Marietta Lassiter faced off against Marietta Wheeler and Woodstock took on Hiram on Aug. 25 at Hiram High School.

Woodstock Etowah tops Roswell Centennial

Woodstock Etowah dismissed Roswell Centennial by a 51-21 count for a Georgia high school football victory at Woodstock Etowah High on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Woodstock Etowah a 14-7 lead over Roswell Centennial.

The Eagles registered a 38-14 advantage at intermission over the Knights.

Woodstock Etowah steamrolled to a 51-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Woodstock Etowah and Roswell Centennial played in a 28-21 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Woodstock Etowah faced off against Canton Cherokee and Roswell Centennial took on Roswell on Aug. 25 at Roswell Centennial High School.

milledgeville John Milledge routs Monroe George Walton

milledgeville John Milledge recorded a big victory over Monroe George Walton 34-7 during this Georgia football game on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Monroe George Walton faced off against Atlanta Mt Vernon and milledgeville John Milledge took on Canton Academy on Aug. 26 at Canton Academy.

