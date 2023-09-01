Boys Football Roundup – August 31, 2023

The Atlanta Lakeside defense stifles Forest Park

A suffocating defense helped Atlanta Lakeside handle Forest Park 24-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Defense ruled the first and second quarters as the Vikings and the Panthers were both scoreless.

Atlanta Lakeside took control in the third quarter with a 21-0 advantage over Forest Park.

The Vikings got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Last season, Atlanta Lakeside and Forest Park squared off on Sept. 1, 2022 at Atlanta Lakeside High School.

In recent action on Aug. 19, Forest Park faced off against Morrow and Atlanta Lakeside took on Lilburn Berkmar on Aug. 17 at Atlanta Lakeside High School.

The Columbus Northside defense stifles Columbus Hardaway

Columbus Northside’s defense throttled Columbus Hardaway, resulting in a 42-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 31.

Last season, Columbus Northside and Columbus Hardaway faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Columbus Northside High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Columbus Hardaway faced off against Columbus Carver and Columbus Northside took on Columbus on Aug. 18 at Columbus High School.

Griffin Spalding allows no points against Fayetteville Fayette County

Defense dominated as Griffin Spalding pitched a 41-0 shutout of Fayetteville Fayette County in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Johns Creek Northview claims victory against Atlanta Midtown

Johns Creek Northview collected a solid win over Atlanta Midtown in a 30-12 verdict for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 31.

Last season, Atlanta Midtown and Johns Creek Northview faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Atlanta Midtown High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Johns Creek Northview faced off against Atlanta McNair.

Jonesboro Mundy’s Mill dominates Riverdale

Jonesboro Mundy’s Mill unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Riverdale 41-2 Thursday on Aug. 31 in Georgia football.

Lithonia Miller Grove slips past Atlanta Douglass

Lithonia Miller Grove topped Atlanta Douglass 33-28 in a tough tilt at Lithonia Miller Grove High on Aug. 31 in Georgia football action.

Defense ruled the first and second quarters as the Wolverines and the Astros were both scoreless.

Lithonia Miller Grove took control in the third quarter with a 20-14 advantage over Atlanta Douglass.

The Wolverines enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Astros’ 14-13 advantage in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 19, Atlanta Douglass squared off with Atlanta Mays in a football game.

Manchester takes down Columbus

Manchester scored early and often to roll over Columbus 54-3 in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 31.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Columbus faced off against Columbus Northside and Manchester took on Bowdon on Aug. 18 at Manchester High School.

The Washington-Wilkes defense stifles Augusta Glenn Hills

Defense dominated as Washington-Wilkes pitched a 48-0 shutout of Augusta Glenn Hills on Aug. 31 in Georgia football action.

Winder-Barrow’s speedy start jolts Conyers Salem

Winder-Barrow rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 56-6 win over Conyers Salem in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 31.

Winder-Barrow opened with a 14-0 advantage over Conyers Salem through the first quarter.

The Bulldoggs fought to a 35-6 halftime margin at the Seminoles’ expense.

Winder-Barrow jumped to a 49-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldoggs held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Winder-Barrow and Conyers Salem squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Winder-Barrow High School.

Recently on Aug. 18, Winder-Barrow squared off with Winder Apalachee in a football game.

Woodbury Flint River darts by Atlanta Cross Keys

Woodbury Flint River dismissed Atlanta Cross Keys by a 41-3 count in Georgia high school football on Aug. 31.

The first quarter gave Woodbury Flint River a 34-0 lead over Atlanta Cross Keys.

Woodbury Flint River pulled to a 41-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Atlanta Cross Keys faced off against Marietta Walker and Woodbury Flint River took on Valdosta Georgia Christian on Aug. 18 at Woodbury Flint River Academy.

