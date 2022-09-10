Marietta Walton refuses to yield in shutout of Marietta Pope

No points allowed and no problems permitted for Marietta Walton as it controlled Marietta Pope’s offense 49-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Marietta Walton drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Marietta Pope after the first quarter.
The Raiders fought to a 27-0 intermission margin at the Greyhounds’ expense.
Marietta Walton thundered to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
