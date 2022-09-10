Hogansville Callaway dispatches Franklin Heard County

Hogansville Callaway stretched out and finally snapped Franklin Heard County to earn a 21-7 victory at Hogansville Callaway High on September 9 in Georgia football action.
Hogansville Callaway moved in front of Franklin Heard County 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second quarter, with no one scoring.
Hogansville Callaway darted to a 14-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Cavaliers and the Braves each scored in the fourth quarter.
