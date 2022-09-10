Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian controls the action and Decatur

Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian stomped on Decatur 36-9 for a Georgia high school football victory on September 9.
Defense ruled the first quarter as Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian and Decatur were both scoreless.
The Spartans’ offense darted in front for a 22-9 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.
Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian struck to a 29-9 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Spartans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the final quarter.
