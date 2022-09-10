Take a seat: Macon Stratford owns Thomasville Brookwood School in huge victory

Macon Stratford recorded a big victory over Thomasville Brookwood School 42-20 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Macon Stratford jumped in front of Thomasville Brookwood School 14-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Eagles opened a small 21-14 gap over the Warriors at halftime.
Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.
The Eagles put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Warriors 21-6 in the last stanza.
