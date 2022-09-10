Marietta Kell holds off Marietta Sprayberry

Marietta Kell swapped jabs before dispatching Marietta Sprayberry 40-35 in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 9.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
The Longhorns fought to a 14-7 intermission margin at the Yellow Jackets’ expense.
Marietta Kell jumped to a 34-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Longhorns’ advantage was wide enough to weather the Yellow Jackets’ 14-6 margin in the final quarter.
