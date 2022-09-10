Bethlehem Christian sinks Martinez Augusta Christian with solid showing

Winning wasn’t going to be easy in this matchup, but Bethlehem Christian still prevailed 28-13 against Martinez Augusta Christian in Georgia high school football on September 9.
Bethlehem Christian drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Martinez Augusta Christian after the first quarter.
The Knights opened a towering 21-0 gap over the Lions at halftime.
Martinez Augusta Christian responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 21-13.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Knights, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 final quarter, too.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.