Razor thin: Waycross Ware County earns tough verdict over Savannah Benedictine Military

Waycross Ware County topped Savannah Benedictine Military 14-10 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Savannah Benedictine Military started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Waycross Ware County at the end of the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Waycross Ware County jumped over Savannah Benedictine Military 14-7 heading to the final quarter.
The Gators’ advantage was wide enough to weather the Cadets’ 3-0 margin in the fourth quarter.
