McRae Telfair County mauls Colquitt Miller County in strong effort

McRae Telfair County dominated from start to finish in an imposing 34-6 win over Colquitt Miller County in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 9.
McRae Telfair County moved in front of Colquitt Miller County 14-6 to begin the second quarter.
McRae Telfair County pulled to a 34-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.
