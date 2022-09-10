Canton Sequoyah’s determined rally upends Canton Cherokee

Canton Cherokee’s advantage forced Canton Sequoyah to dig down, but it did to earn a 30-14 win Friday in Georgia high school football action on September 9.
Canton Cherokee authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Canton Sequoyah at the end of the first quarter.
The Warriors took a 7-3 lead over the Chiefs heading to the intermission locker room.
Canton Sequoyah broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 23-14 lead over Canton Cherokee.
The Chiefs held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
