Winder-Barrow’s speedy start jolts Conyers Salem

Winder-Barrow rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 56-6 win over Conyers Salem in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 31.

Winder-Barrow opened with a 14-0 advantage over Conyers Salem through the first quarter.

The Bulldoggs fought to a 35-6 halftime margin at the Seminoles’ expense.

Winder-Barrow jumped to a 49-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldoggs held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Winder-Barrow and Conyers Salem squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Winder-Barrow High School.

Recently on Aug. 18, Winder-Barrow squared off with Winder Apalachee in a football game.

