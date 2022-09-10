Duluth collects skin-tight win against Chamblee Charter

Duluth edged Chamblee Charter 20-14 in a close encounter of the athletic kind at Duluth High on September 9 in Georgia football action.
An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.
The Wildcats hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 13-7 advantage in the frame.
