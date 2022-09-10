Super start fuels Metter’s victory over Hazlehurst Jeff Davis

The national anthem was barely over when Metter gained control with a spurt that proved crucial in a 22-15 victory against Hazlehurst Jeff Davis on September 9 in Georgia football action.
Metter opened with a 22-0 advantage over Hazlehurst Jeff Davis through the first quarter.
Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Metter and Hazlehurst Jeff Davis were both scoreless.
The Yellowjackets enjoyed a 15-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.
