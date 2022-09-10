Shaken, not stirred, Toccoa Stephens County cracks Dawsonville Dawson County

Toccoa Stephens County left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Dawsonville Dawson County 38-10 for a Georgia high school football victory on September 9.
Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.
The Indians’ offense roared in front for a 21-0 lead over the Tigers at halftime.
Toccoa Stephens County steamrolled to a 31-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 38-10.
