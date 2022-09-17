Rabun Gap stops Arden Christ School in snug affair

Rabun Gap swapped jabs before dispatching Arden Christ School 21-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
The Eagles fought to a 14-7 intermission margin at the Greenies’ expense.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Rabun Gap and Arden Christ School were both scoreless.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.
