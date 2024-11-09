Associated Press and AJC
Here’s what a second Trump administration could mean for Georgia
From tariffs to deportations and Medicaid to electric vehicles, Donald Trump’s agenda could bring massive change.
As Georgia Democrats struggle with Trump’s comeback, some point fingers inward
As Democratic leaders sift through the demoralizing aftermath of this week's election, many are pointing at flaws within the state party's infrastructure.
Georgia Republican leaders ready for life under Trump
Immigration control, the economy and more power to the states are on GOP leaders’ wish lists, while Democrats look to 2026.
Georgia health care experts watch for changes under a Trump administration
President-elect Trump has touched on a variety of health care issues while campaigning, including vaccines, care-giving and changes for the Affordable Care Act.
They could be deported, but these Latino immigrants in Georgia still relish Trump’s win
Exit polls found that Trump appears to have won 42% of the Latino vote in Georgia, up 1% from 2020. His hard-line stances on immigration weren’t off-putting; they were a draw.
Georgia members of Congress prepare for new GOP majority
With Republicans set to control the White House and U.S. Senate, and possibly the House, members of Georgia's delegation look forward to pursuing Trump’s America First agenda.
Georgia’s Trump supporters are cheering his political comeback
Donald Trump supporters in Georgia jubilant after his election victory and praise the Republican's stances on economy and immigration.
Analysis: Inside Donald Trump’s comeback in Georgia
Donald Trump carved a red path across Georgia to defeat Vice President Kamala Harris that halted years of Democratic gains
What Trump’s reelection means for his Fulton County criminal case
Donald Trump's victory could mean a delay in his Georgia election interference case. DA Fani Willis has not said, but experts say the case could be stalled until 2029
Stock futures rally as Donald Trump named winner of U.S. presidential election
Several Georgia stocks gain in pre-market trading, including Aflac, Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines, on the day after the U.S. presidential election.