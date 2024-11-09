error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

The Trump Transition

The latest from the AJC Politics team as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to return to the White House.
Associated Press and AJC

Here’s what a second Trump administration could mean for Georgia

From tariffs to deportations and Medicaid to electric vehicles, Donald Trump’s agenda could bring massive change.

Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC

As Georgia Democrats struggle with Trump’s comeback, some point fingers inward

As Democratic leaders sift through the demoralizing aftermath of this week's election, many are pointing at flaws within the state party's infrastructure.

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Republican leaders ready for life under Trump

Immigration control, the economy and more power to the states are on GOP leaders’ wish lists, while Democrats look to 2026.

TNS

Georgia health care experts watch for changes under a Trump administration

President-elect Trump has touched on a variety of health care issues while campaigning, including vaccines, care-giving and changes for the Affordable Care Act.

Lautaro Grinspan

They could be deported, but these Latino immigrants in Georgia still relish Trump’s win

Exit polls found that Trump appears to have won 42% of the Latino vote in Georgia, up 1% from 2020. His hard-line stances on immigration weren’t off-putting; they were a draw.

Hyosub Shin/AJC

Georgia members of Congress prepare for new GOP majority

With Republicans set to control the White House and U.S. Senate, and possibly the House, members of Georgia's delegation look forward to pursuing Trump’s America First agenda.

Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia’s Trump supporters are cheering his political comeback

Donald Trump supporters in Georgia jubilant after his election victory and praise the Republican's stances on economy and immigration.

Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Analysis: Inside Donald Trump’s comeback in Georgia

Donald Trump carved a red path across Georgia to defeat Vice President Kamala Harris that halted years of Democratic gains

TNS

What Trump’s reelection means for his Fulton County criminal case

Donald Trump's victory could mean a delay in his Georgia election interference case. DA Fani Willis has not said, but experts say the case could be stalled until 2029

AP

Stock futures rally as Donald Trump named winner of U.S. presidential election

Several Georgia stocks gain in pre-market trading, including Aflac, Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines, on the day after the U.S. presidential election.