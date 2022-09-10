Point of emphasis: Cartersville posts stop sign on Decatur Columbia’s offense

Cartersville sent Decatur Columbia home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 42-0 decision in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Cartersville darted in front of Decatur Columbia 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Hurricanes’ offense roared in front for a 35-0 lead over the Eagles at halftime.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.
The Hurricanes hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.
