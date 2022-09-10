Some kind of impressive: Zebulon Pike County pounds Cuthbert Randolph Clay

Zebulon Pike County handled Cuthbert Randolph Clay 42-6 in an impressive showing in a Georgia high school football matchup.
The Pirates opened a massive 21-0 gap over the Red Devils at the intermission.
Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.
The Pirates held on with a 21-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
