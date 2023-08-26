Gainesville Lakeview overwhelms Athens Christian 57-14

Gainesville Lakeview’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Athens Christian 57-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Gainesville Lakeview charged in front of Athens Christian 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions’ offense breathed fire in front for a 43-8 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Gainesville Lakeview roared to a 50-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-6 points differential.

Last season, Athens Christian and Gainesville Lakeview faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Athens Christian School.

