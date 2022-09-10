Waynesboro Burke County controls the action and Evans

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Waynesboro Burke County broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 50-14 explosion on Evans in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Waynesboro Burke County roared in front of Evans 28-0 to begin the second quarter.
The scene changed momentarily in the second quarter when the Knights got within 31-7.
Waynesboro Burke County jumped to a 44-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Bears, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 6-0 final quarter, too.
