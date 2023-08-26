Bremen exhales after close call with Tallapoosa Haralson County 10-7

Bremen didn’t flinch, finally repelling Tallapoosa Haralson County 10-7 in Georgia high school football on Aug. 25.

The Blue Devils’ offense darted in front for a 7-0 lead over the Rebels at the intermission.

Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

The Rebels managed a 7-3 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Tallapoosa Haralson County and Bremen faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Bremen High School.

