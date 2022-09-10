Watkinsville Oconee County knocks off Jefferson

A sigh of relief filled the air in Watkinsville Oconee County’s locker room after a trying 9-7 test with Jefferson at Watkinsville Oconee County High on September 9 in Georgia football action.
The Dragons took a 7-6 lead over the Warriors heading to the halftime locker room.
Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.
The Dragons had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Warriors won the session and the game with a 3-0 performance.
