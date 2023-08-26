The Kennesaw North Cobb Christian defense stifles Rossville Ridgeland 34-0

Defense dominated as Kennesaw North Cobb Christian pitched a 34-0 shutout of Rossville Ridgeland in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian darted in front of Rossville Ridgeland 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 27-0 intermission margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Kennesaw North Cobb Christian and Rossville Ridgeland faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Kennesaw North Cobb Christian High School.

Recently on Aug. 11, Rossville Ridgeland squared off with Summerville Chattooga in a football game.

