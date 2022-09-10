Defensive dominance: Vidalia stymies Dexter West Laurens

No points allowed and no problems permitted for Vidalia as it controlled Dexter West Laurens’ offense 28-0 in a sterling defensive showcase at Dexter West Laurens High on September 9 in Georgia football action.
Vidalia moved in front of Dexter West Laurens 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
Vidalia jumped to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and fourth quarters.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.