Cartersville Woodland allows no points against Rome Coosa 45-0

A suffocating defense helped Cartersville Woodland handle Rome Coosa 45-0 on Aug. 25 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Cartersville Woodland a 6-0 lead over Rome Coosa.

The Wildcats’ offense roared in front for a 28-0 lead over the Eagles at halftime.

Cartersville Woodland steamrolled to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 10-0 stretch over the final quarter.

Last season, Cartersville Woodland and Rome Coosa faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Cartersville Woodland High School.

