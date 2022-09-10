Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff nets nifty victory over Danielsville Madison County

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff defeated Danielsville Madison County 20-19 during this Georgia football game.
Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff opened with a 7-0 advantage over Danielsville Madison County through the first quarter.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.
The Red Raiders closed the lead with a 19-13 margin in the fourth quarter.
