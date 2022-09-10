Louisville Jefferson County pockets slim win over Lyons Toombs County

Louisville Jefferson County showed its poise to outlast a game Lyons Toombs County squad for a 22-20 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 9.
Lyons Toombs County started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over Louisville Jefferson County at the end of the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Louisville Jefferson County darted ahead over Lyons Toombs County when the final quarter began 22-14.
The Bulldogs tried to respond in the final quarter with a 6-0 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
