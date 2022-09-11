ajc logo
Bent but not broken: Fitzgerald weathers scare to dispatch Madison County

Fitzgerald topped Madison County 20-12 in a tough tilt during this Florida football game.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 6-6 duel in the first quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second quarter, with no one scoring.

Fitzgerald jumped ahead of Madison County 13-12 as the fourth quarter started.

The Hurricanes put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Cowboys 7-0 in the last stanza.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

No. 2 Georgia gets job done against Samford
