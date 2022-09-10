Kennesaw North Cobb finds its way to knock off Marietta

Kennesaw North Cobb trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 35-21 win over Marietta in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Marietta started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over Kennesaw North Cobb at the end of the first quarter.
Defense ruled the second quarter as the Warriors and the Blue Devils were both scoreless.
Kennesaw North Cobb broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 21-14 lead over Marietta.
There was no room for doubt as the Warriors added to their advantage with a 14-7 margin in the closing period.
