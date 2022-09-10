Never a doubt: Adel Cook breezes past Homerville Clinch County

Wins don’t come more convincing than the way Adel Cook put away Homerville Clinch County 43-13 on September 9 in Georgia football action.
The first quarter gave Adel Cook a 14-0 lead over Homerville Clinch County.
The Panthers drew within 21-13 at halftime.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Hornets, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 22-0 fourth quarter, too.
