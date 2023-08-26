Calhoun Sonoraville rallies to top Rome Darlington 39-20

Calhoun Sonoraville rallied over Rome Darlington for an inspiring 39-20 victory during this Georgia football game.

Rome Darlington showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-7 advantage over Calhoun Sonoraville as the first quarter ended.

A halftime tie at 13-13 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Calhoun Sonoraville took control in the third quarter with a 25-13 advantage over Rome Darlington.

The Phoenix got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

