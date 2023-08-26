Chickamauga Gordon Lee overcomes deficit to defeat Rome Armuchee 34-21

Chickamauga Gordon Lee seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 34-21 over Rome Armuchee in Georgia high school football on Aug. 25.

Rome Armuchee showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Chickamauga Gordon Lee as the first quarter ended.

The Indians took a 21-14 lead over the Trojans heading to the intermission locker room.

Chickamauga Gordon Lee broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 27-21 lead over Rome Armuchee.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Trojans, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 fourth quarter, too.

Last season, Rome Armuchee and Chickamauga Gordon Lee squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Chickamauga Gordon Lee High School.

