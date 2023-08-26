Cairo knocks out victory beat against Albany Monroe 35-21

Cairo grabbed a 35-21 victory at the expense of Albany Monroe on Aug. 25 in Georgia football.

Cairo roared in front of Albany Monroe 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Syrupmakers fought to a 35-14 halftime margin at the Tornadoes’ expense.

Albany Monroe fought back in the third quarter to make it 35-21.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Cairo and Albany Monroe played in a 28-3 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

