Martinez Augusta Prep gets out of the gate fast to top Monticello Piedmont

Monticello Piedmont wouldn’t go away, but Martinez Augusta Prep’s early lead eventually stood up for a 36-29 verdict during this Georgia football game.
Martinez Augusta Prep darted in front of Monticello Piedmont 12-0 to begin the second quarter.
Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Cougars climbed back to within 12-6.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.
The Cavaliers ‘s train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 16-15 points differential.
