Martinez Augusta Prep gets out of the gate fast to top Monticello Piedmont

Sports
By Sports Bot
15 minutes ago

Monticello Piedmont wouldn’t go away, but Martinez Augusta Prep’s early lead eventually stood up for a 36-29 verdict during this Georgia football game.

Martinez Augusta Prep darted in front of Monticello Piedmont 12-0 to begin the second quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Cougars climbed back to within 12-6.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Cavaliers ‘s train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 16-15 points differential.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

