Carrollton shuts out Douglasville South Paulding 49-0

Carrollton’s defense throttled Douglasville South Paulding, resulting in a 49-0 shutout on Aug. 25 in Georgia football action.

Carrollton drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Douglasville South Paulding after the first quarter.

The Trojans opened a mammoth 42-0 gap over the Spartans at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

There was no room for doubt as the Trojans added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Carrollton and Douglasville South Paulding squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Douglasville South Paulding High School.

