Newnan Northgate claims gritty victory against Griffin

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Newnan Northgate didn’t mind, dispatching Griffin 33-28 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
The Vikings registered a 24-21 advantage at intermission over the Bears.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.
Conditioning showed as the Vikings outscored the Bears 9-7 in the fourth quarter.
