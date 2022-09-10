Athens hits passing gear early to lap Johns Creek Mt. Pisgah Christian

A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Athens during a 36-22 win over Johns Creek Mt. Pisgah Christian for a Georgia high school football victory on September 9.
Athens drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Johns Creek Mt. Pisgah Christian after the first quarter.
The Spartans’ offense breathed fire in front for a 22-0 lead over the Patriots at the intermission.
Johns Creek Mt. Pisgah Christian battled back to make it 29-15 in the third quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.
